Six ways you can help Hurricane Ida victims today

Emily Ford, Correspondent



Over the weekend, New Orleans was devastated by category four Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with 150 mph winds and flood levels that reached twenty inches. The impact was said to be so strong it temporarily reversed the direction of the Mississippi River.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were hundreds of thousands of citizens still without power, and nearly 20,000 people had filed for federal aid. Rescuers expect the death toll to continue to rise as more people are found.

If you are able to help, listed below are six legitimate disaster relief organizations that are taking donations for Hurricane Ida aid efforts now.

AmeriCares

AmeriCares is currently partnering with MathWorx to match donations for both disaster relief and medical aid efforts up to $500,000. AmeriCares has a long history of responding to disasters in the region and supporting the long recovery from each one.

AmeriCares maintains an emergency pharmacy stocked with essential medicines, vaccines and medical supplies that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. Their health-focused relief and development organization is also prepared to provide flash grants to damaged health centers serving low-income and uninsured residents. More than 98% of their resources are used to support health programs.

Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that partners with other organizations that work directly with children and families living in poverty. Their Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Program has distributed over 20 million basic essentials to children across the country who have lost everything in the wake of disasters including hurricanes, fires and other crisis situations.

Baby2Baby distributes essentials through a network of other non-profits and social services agencies. Their organization is already working to send diapers, wipes, clothing, cribs, and other items to victims of Hurricane Ida.

All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is best known for rebuilding infrastructure after natural disasters including chainsaw work, roof tarping, mucking and gutting, and mold sanitizing. Since hurricane Katrina in 2005, All Hands and Hearts has responded to four major disasters in Louisiana, including their current response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Delta.

All Hands and Hearts prioritizes COVID-19 risks and leverages its experience of running disaster relief programs throughout the pandemic both responsibly and safely. They are an organization committed to effectively and efficiently addressing the immediate and long-term needs of global communities impacted by disasters. 95 cents of each dollar earned goes towards their programs.

UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential from early childhood through adolescence. UNICEF is on the ground before, during, and after emergencies, working to reach children and families with lifesaving aid and long-term assistance.

They work to deliver relief supplies to meet urgent needs for safe water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition and medicine. UNICEF USA is currently partnering with other nonprofit organizations to provide crisis relief for victims of Hurricane Ida. They have also provided a designated fund for Hurricane Ida.

Global Giving

Global Giving has been responding to disasters and supporting emergency aid and long-term relief programs since 2004. They have facilitated more than $100M in disaster donations to funds. They also have a relief fund set up for Hurricane Ida victims. Your donation will go towards food, water and medicine.

All donations to this fund will exclusively support communities and first responders. The fund will later transition to support longer-term recovery efforts run primarily by local, vetted organizations in the communities affected in the United States.

The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies

The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies works year-round to provide disabled people with resources before, during, and after emergencies. Their Disability and Disaster Hotline is responding to disaster-impacted disabled people and connecting them to resources on the ground.

The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies is the only U.S. disability-led organization with a focused mission on equal access, disability rights and full inclusion of people with disabilities, older adults, and people with access and functional needs in emergency circumstances.