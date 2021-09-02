Meet the editor: Abigail Harrison

Abigail Harrison, News Editor

Hello everyone! My name is Abigail Harrison, and I am the News Editor of The Chanticleer this year! I am a junior at JSU, and I am majoring in English with a concentration in professional writing and a minor in communications. I also am a member of the Writer’s Club and serve as an English Ambassador for the College of Arts and Humanities.

I am from Scottsboro, Ala., and I started my college career at Northeast Alabama Community College. There, I was able to work with editing the college’s literary magazine, and that inspired me to pursue what I really love- editing. I transferred to JSU this January for the Spring 2021 semester. Despite setbacks from the pandemic, I loved my first semester at JSU and am excited for the fall.

My love for words started in sixth grade when I read my first Shakespeare sonnet, and ever since, I have enjoyed studying the English language and creating writings of my own. I am still discovering ways I can use my love for writing in my career, and working at The Chanticleer has given me many new experiences and opportunities for my future.

I began writing for The Chanticleer as a correspondent this year, covering news events around campus. I am looking forward to working with my volunteer writers to produce articles that continue to cover the news and events happening on campus and in town. I hope everyone has a great semester and follows the advice from my favorite author, Henry David Thoreau:

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.”