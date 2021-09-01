Hot Take: your why and reason

Madison Rudy, Correspondent

Hello, Gamecocks! I hope you are all excited for this new semester we are stepping into and ready for a somewhat normal semester. When I was asked to write this article, I had no idea what to write for the longest time. Looking back when I first arrived here, it was hard for me to grasp how to find the in between work and fun.

As a student and performer in the arts and entertainment side of Jacksonville, it is hard to truly feel normal. I am a General Music major with a minor in Psychology here at Jacksonville. I’m currently one of the clarinet section leaders for the Marching Southerners as well! My life is somewhat “unique” to say the least! With all of these responsibilities, I completely understand the crazy life of a student.

We as fine art students came to school to learn how to perform and to be the best at what we do. We practice our craft any chance we get, we read any type of helpful information we can get our hands on, and we never stop moving. We sometimes forget we’re human. I am here to remind you of just a few tips to help you as a student in arts and entertainment how to take care of yourself in a healthy way before and during your crazy semester.

Tip #1: Plan your schedule for each month.

I can’t stress how beneficial this is. With practicing, school work, and performances, not knowing what our next move is can be detrimental. Planning every day, even down to every hour, can help you feel structured and allow you to plan for time with your friends, recharge yourself and whatever else you may enjoy doing!

Tip #2: Go on a date with yourself at least once a month.

Having a healthy relationship with yourself is so important. You are with yourself the rest of your life, so why not take care of yourself? You deserve every ounce of love you’re given, so celebrate your hard work for the month and go somewhere you enjoy. You might be surprised by how many amazing conversations you’ll have if you do so. (You can also go to some great entertainment shows by yourself and not be bothered by people’s commentary 😉 )

Tip #3: Encourage yourself daily and implement healthy habits of conversation in your head.

Life with myself before college was very unhealthy. I was always too hard on myself, I ridiculed myself for my weight, and I never felt good enough in my eyes. However, after I realized I could flip the switch and be nice to myself, my world changed. I realized I was succeeding more, I was happier, and I was actually enjoying the things I loved to do. Not only that, but practicing my craft was way more fun and I was able to want to go practice.

Tip #4: Find art shows, concerts, plays, football games, gymnastic movies, etc. to go to or watch during the semester.

We are constantly learning to perfect our craft. What better way to do so than by pulling ideas from amazing sources (or even bad ones)? There was a reason we chose this career or fun hobby to do, so what better way to remind ourselves of that glimpse of excitement every so often.

Tip #5: Surround yourself with healthy friends.

Lastly, the most important one of all. Surrounding yourself with people who support you and love you for who you are can influence not only your decisions, but the way you perceive yourself. You wouldn’t be where you are now without the people you hang out with, so choose wisely.

I wrote all this to say that you are important. You have a place in this world to create and to enjoy your life. Those tips are just guidelines to help improve the way you live. Take them as you will. However, I hope they help you realize that you are here for a reason, so love yourself and surround yourself with people who love you. Explore and find inspiration in your craft, and ultimately, find your why and reason! Have a great semester, Gamecocks!