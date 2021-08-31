Gamecocks earn home victory over Alabama A&M, making a 3-game win streak

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

The Gamecocks soccer team earned another win on Sunday afternoon after a 4-1 win over in-state opponent Alabama A&M.

With the win, the Gamecocks now have a three-game win streak and hold a 3-1 record. This is the first time since 2014 the Gamecocks have had three consecutive wins.

The first goal of the match came at the 26:44 mark with a goal from freshman Nyeemah Beckles, who now has three games in a row with a goal.

Alicia Pallister paved the way for the Gamecocks, being credited with assists on three of the four JSU goals, while scoring a goal of her own.

She [Pallister] is just an outstanding player and she is very good at taking players on the dribble and very composed in tight areas. I thought Gabby [Clarke] was outstanding in the second half as well,” said JSU head soccer coach Neil Macdonald.

Going into the second half, the Gamecocks came alive with three goals in the second half.

The first goal of the second half came from sophomore Cynthia Bagozzi, who also had a goal against the Alabama State Hornets in the match before. Pallister was credited with the assist as well. At the 71:28 mark, Pallister came up with a goal of her own to put the Gamecocks ahead 3-1.

The last goal of the match came from sophomore Gabriel Clarke at the 88:24 mark, with an assist being credited to Pallister, this serving as her third assist of the match.

The Gamecocks ended the match with 25 shots, 13 of those shots being shots on goal. Goalkeeper Morgan Lerch played the full ninety minutes, racking up three saves and six shots faced.

“We took control in the second half and that is what we really wanted to do, we kept the ball much better and we created a lot of shots, so I was obviously pleased with that,” said Macdonald.

The JSU soccer team will remain at home for their next match, hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 3rd at 7:00 pm. They will then host the Georgia Southern Eagles two days later on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1:00 pm. Admission is free to all home JSU soccer matches.