Gamecocks shutout Alabama State in a 5-0 road victory

Thomas Ashworth, Sports Editor

The Gamecocks women’s soccer team shutout the Alabama State Hornets in a dominant 5-0 win on Friday evening.

The Gamecocks had a strong start, scoring four of their five goals in the first half. The first goal was put on the board quickly, with a goal by sophomore Cynthia Bagozzi at the 1:58 mark. The next goal came at the 8:49 mark after an own goal by the Hornets, putting the Gamecocks up 2-0.

As the first half continued, the scoreboard stayed busy as sophomore Gabriel Clarke earned the Gamecocks their third goal of the half. About seven minutes later, junior Cephana Deane earned the Gamecocks their fourth and final goal of the half at the 24:49 mark.

Going into the second half, freshman Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles came off the bench to earn the Gamecocks their fifth and final goal of the match at the 68:12 mark. Along with Prescod-Beckles, everyone on the team was able to come off the bench to play at some point in the match.

“I think we got everyone off of there and gave them some time off the field and we were able to get our younger kids some great minutes. I even tried some people at some different positions on the field,” said Neil Macdonald, Gamecocks head soccer coach.

Along with a dominant five goals earned, the team finished with 11 shots, nine of those being shots on goal. Junior Julia Papa led the team with three shots during the match. Gamecocks goalkeeper Morgan Lerch earned her second shutout of the season and the 10th shutout of her career.

“I think the difference between the two teams is that we took our chances and I think the score line flattered us some and defensively I thought we played undisciplined at times and lost our shape and I think that came from scoring early goals,” said Macdonald. “I thought the second half performance was really good even though most of the goals came in the first half.”

The Gamecocks will host Gardner-Webb on Friday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.; Admission is free to all home JSU soccer matches.