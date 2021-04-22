JSU women’s golf hoist OVC championship

Thomas Ashworth, Interim Sports Editor

Jacksonville State added another Ohio Valley Conference championship trophy to the case on Tuesday, Apr. 20 as the women’s golf team won the OVC women’s golf championship.

The team put on a record-breaking show on Tuesday, putting up the best 54-hole score in Ohio Valley Conference tournament history. They were also ahead of second-place Eastern Kentucky by 24 strokes, this margin being the fourth-largest margin in tournament history.

Berta Sanchez also made history with her performance, as her final-round score of 66 tied for the lowest single round in OVC Championship history and earned her Conference Tournament MVP. She was also voted the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman and Golfer of the Year by the conference’s head coaches.

Layne Dyar rounded out the top ten of the tournament after shooting a final-round 74 that capped a 226.

Ana Perez Altuna finished with a final-round 72, capping a 4-under 212. This was four shots better than the next golfer in the field. Altuna also played the final seven holes at 2-under.

Valentina Curet came in ninth in the tournament, shooting a final-round 77 that capped a 225.

After shooting a final-round 74 on Tuesday, Claire Vermette finished in a tie for fifth posting 2-over 218.

Head coach James Hobbs, who has been head coach at JSU since 1983, earned his fourth OVC Coach of the Year award following the Gamecocks victory. Sanchez, Altuna and Vermette also earned honors following the victory, making the OVC all-tournament team.

With the conference trophy in hand, the Gamecocks will represent the Ohio Valley Conference in the NCAA Championship Regionals.

The field will be announced on Wednesday, April 28 on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m., with Regionals taking place between May 10 and May 12 in Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky. and Stanford, Cali.