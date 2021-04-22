JSU officially rededicates administrative building as ‘Angle Hall’

Luke Reed, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University officially rededicated its administrative building, Angle Hall, on Monday.

“We are turning a page and starting a new new chapter here at JSU,” said SGA President Jerod Sharp at the ribbon ceremony for Angle Hall.

The newly-renamed facility, formerly known as Bibb Graves Hall, is now named after alumni and benefactors Marcus Angle, Jr. and his wife, Mary, who made a private donation to secure the naming rights to the building.

“After the murder of George Floyd, there was a large outcry against Bibb Graves Hall and with this figure’s association and participation with the Ku Klux Klan,” Sharp said.

Bibb Graves, a former Alabama governor, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, serving as grand cyclops of the Montgomery chapter and accepting help from the organization in his first gubernatorial campaign.

The university Board of Trustees voted in January to rename the building, sparked by a student petition last summer calling for the renaming that garnered over 3,000 signatures.

“This change has been looked upon by our Black alumni chapter for many years and using the momentum, we were able to perform steady research, propose a resolution which was passed by the Student Senate, passed by the Faculty Senate, and brought to the Board of Trustees and to acknowledge the darkness of our past and to look forward to a newer, brighter future,” said Sharp.