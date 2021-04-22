JSU baseball downs in-state rival Troy

Preston Odam, Correspondent

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville State baseball team hosted long-time, in-state rival Troy in a match up that led to a 6-1 Gamecock victory over the Trojans.

This win was the third straight victory in midweek competition for the Gamecocks as well.

JSU came out hot, gaining a quick 1-0 lead over the Trojans in the first inning. Two seniors, Tre Kirklin and Jaylyn Williams, kicked the hot Gamecock offense off in the first inning with two doubles that led to the lone run scored in the inning.

Jacksonville State tallied a grand total of ten hits in the contest with sixty percent of those hits being extra base hits. The Gamecocks collected another run in the third inning before Alex Webb would bring two more runs in on his fourth-inning double.

With the lead stretched to 4-1, a solo bomb by Carson Crowe extended the Gamecock lead by one run. This was Crowe’s fourth homer of the season. The final run came in the seventh inning on an Alex Carignan sacrifice fly ball that allowed Alex Webb to run in and score.

JSU had four pitchers take the mound Tuesday who all combined for a nine- strikeout game.

Senior pitcher Kyle Luigs got his first start of the season, pitching for the first two innings of the contest, allowing only one hit against the Trojans. Jackson Tavel came in to relieve Luigs for the next two innings, racking up a pair of strikeouts for himself.

Freshman Jake Peppers followed Tavel as he sat down five batters in his time on the bump. Freshman Camden Lovrich closed the last two innings out and garnered three strikeouts.

Following the win, the Gamecocks improved to 18-17 on the season and 7-7 in conference matchups.

JSU will host OVC foe Morehead State Friday in a critical conference battle. The home game Friday against Morehead is set for a 6 p.m. start with a double-header Saturday to follow. Game one of the double header will begin at 1 p.m.

The Gamecocks also will be going for the season sweep of the Trojans next Tuesday, April 27, as they travel to Troy for the last matchup against the Trojans this season.