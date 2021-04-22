Jax State softball splits series at Tennessee Tech

Jamerious Borden, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State women’s softball team ended its midweek doubleheader on a positive note Tuesday afternoon, defeating Tennessee Tech with a final score of 4-3.

Earlier on during the series, the Gamecocks fell 4-1 in game two snapping a five-game conference winning streak for Jacksonville State.

Senior pitcher Raegan Watkins claimed her fifth victory in game one of the doubleheader while only allowing seven hits from the opposing team. Unfortunately, the Gamecocks were unable to gain momentum as TTU’s Haeli Bryson tossed a marvelous gem from her own circle.

Heading into the sixth, the Gamecocks continued patiently waiting to record their first hit of the day.

Before Bryson retired the first two batters of the sixth, the Gamecocks only trailed by a run when TTU recorded a solo home run during inning three. However, senior infielder Savannah Sudduth gave the Gamecocks life, followed by a spectacular triple by freshman outfielder Shelby Newsome to even the game 1-1.

Later on, JSU took a late lead with a two- run homerun in courtesy of senior outfielder Jada Terry.

TTU’s starter Bryson did a significant job of helping her team to make up runs from the previous innings with a leadoff-hit evening the score 3-3, but it was not enough as Watkins stormed back with three-straight outs.

From here on out, JSU would record their fourth and final hit of the game in the seventh inning with Megan Fortner’s solo home run.

Finally, Watkins finished the Golden Eagles off with a strikeout, pop-out, and line out with nine pitches to claim victory in game one of the series.

In the second matchup, senior pitcher Nicole Rodriguez stepped up to the pitcher’s mound, allowing five hits and four walks over the course of six innings. JSU tended to struggle at the batting position as Rodriguez fell 5-6 on the season.

Although the Gamecocks showed up in the second inning despite an early TTU lead, things went silent in the third inning.

Tennessee Tech’s Sydney Love-Baker tacked on an additional go-ahead run in the fourth with two-unearned run at the top of the sixth resulting in an extended inning for Rodriguez after a two-out error.

The Gamecocks continued to attempt a comeback but unfortunately they were unable to put the pieces together juxtaposed to game one.

Before returning home to University Field for a series against Southeast Missouri on May 8 and May 9, the Gamecocks will travel on the road to face Morehead State and Tennessee State for a three-game series over the next two weekends.