Gamecocks fall to rival Samford

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University softball team couldn’t quite pull off the come from behind win against in-state rival Samford, falling 7-6 last Thursday. The Gamecocks trailed by five in the final inning of the contest, but valiantly fought to win it.

The Gamecocks score their first points in the second inning courtesy of four hits and two errors by the Bulldogs.

Alexus Jimmerson started things off with a double to left center field. Karsen Mosley hit an infield single, but a throw from the Bulldogs shortstop sailed out of play. As a result, Jimmerson scored from second.

Megan Fortner hit a single and then stole second. A second error from, this time from the Bulldogs catcher, resulted in Mosley scoring from third to give the Gamecocks a two-run lead.

The lead evaporated when the Bulldogs took advantage of errors from the Gamecocks. Nicole Rodriguez had two quick outs before consecutive errors extended the inning. A three-run home run put the Bulldogs up 3-2.

The Bulldogs went on to then put up three more runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to put them up 7-2.

The Gamecocks began their rally in the seventh inning when Keeli Bobbitt singled. The bases were loaded when the next two batters, Alex Howard and Shelby Newsome, walked. Jada Terry hit a sac fly to cut the score to 7-3, but a home run from Mosley cleared the bases and put the Gamecocks within one.

Bobbit hit a line out to third, which ended the Gamecocks hope of stealing a win over their in-state rival.