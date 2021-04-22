Gamecocks drop first two, but dominate in last game of series against Eastern Kentucky

Thomas Ashworth, Interim Sports Editor

Despite a strong offensive showing in the final game of the series, the Jacksonville State baseball team dropped a three game series against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Game one of the series was a pitchers duel that ended in a walk-off single at the bottom of the ninth, as the contest ended in a 1-0 Colonels victory.

Gamecocks pitcher Christian Edwards shined on the mound, accounting for three hits and two walks with no earned runs while striking out ten. Corley Woods suffered the loss after coming in relief in the ninth inning and allowing the walk-off single.

Offensively, Zeth Malcolm led the team, going 2-for-4 with two hits.

In game two of the series, the offenses of both teams came alive as the Gamecocks suffered another loss, 9-5.

Despite a five-run fourth inning to put JSU ahead 5-4, the Colonels scored five unanswered runs in the game to win. Gamecocks Tre Kirklin and Craig Carignan both homered in the game.

Game three, the bats came alive as the Gamecocks powered their way to a dominant 11-1 victory.

The Gamecocks were led by Alex Webb, who went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a two-out double, racking up five RBI. Tre Kirklin added two RBI to the Gamecocks dominant performance as well. Nash Adams, Alex Carignan and Mason Maners all had a multi-hit game as the team combined for thirteen hits.

Colin Casey earned a win on the mound for the Gamecocks, tossing six innings accounting for three hits, four walks and a strikeout while earning no runs. Jake Peppers came in relief in the seventh inning, racking up a hit, a walk and two strikeouts in one inning.

After the series, the Gamecocks are 17-17 on the season while being 8-7 in conference play.

The Gamecocks will play Morehead State in a three-game series on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Tickets are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com. All JSU students and fans 18 years old and younger are admitted free.