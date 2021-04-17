Washington, Johnson emerge victorious in SGA runoff

Miranda Prescott, News Editor

Jewelishia Johnson and Daniel Washington have been elected to serve as SGA’s vice president of public relations and vice president of student senate, respectively, after securing a victory in the runoff election.

Johnson received 239 votes to Cory O’Neal’s 208 votes. Washington received 231 votes to defeat Adison Cook, who received 170 votes.

Both candidates advanced to a runoff after neither received a simple majority in the SGA election on Tuesday.

“Since coming to JSU, my biggest goal was to become SGA Vice President of Student Senate,” said Washington. “I want to thank God for allowing me to have the opportunity to represent JSU’s Students on this level.”

Washington explained that he plans to advocate for JSU students “every day” and “produce true change in the lives of the students on this campus.”

As vice president of public relations, Johnson said that her focus is to be the connection between the students, faculty, staff and the community.

“I would like to thank everyone who posted my flyers, told a friend, and voted for me,” said Johnson. “I am still in disbelief that I am the Vice President of Public Relations, but I am truly grateful.”