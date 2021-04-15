Robinson secures SGA presidency; election for VP of public relations, student senate goes to runoff

Miranda Prescott, News Editor
Jacksonville State University released SGA election results on Tuesday, which officially secured the presidency for Brooke Robinson, the incumbent vice president of public relations, who ran unopposed.
Elections for other SGA positions were also held, including races for vice president of public relations and vice president of student senate, where both elections failed to achieve a simple majority.
Adison Cook and Daniel Washington advanced to the runoff for vice president of student senate. Cory O’Neal, Jr. and Jewelishia Johnson will also advance to a runoff for vice president of public relations. The runoff election began at 12:01 a.m. this morning and will end at 4 p.m. today.
To vote in the runoff election, visit the following link and sign in with your myJSU credentials: http://cglink.me/2mw/s47621.
Listed below are the candidates that have either been elected to their position or have advanced to a runoff, which have been indicated with a check mark:
SGA President:
✔ Brooke Robinson – 964 votes
SGA Vice President of Student Senate:
✔ Adison Cook – 344 votes (runoff)
✔ Daniel Washington – 372 votes (runoff)
Jacob Hinkles – 259 votes
SGA Vice President of Public Relations:
✔ Cory O’Neal, Jr. – 306 votes (runoff)
✔ Jewelishia Johnson – 413 votes (runoff)
Rachel Mayo – 284 votes
SGA Vice President of Student Activities:
Alayah Washington – 401 votes
✔ Tierra Thatch – 565 votes
SGA Vice President of Organizational Affairs:
✔ Auburn McKee – 923 votes
Miss Jax State:
✔ Briley Trammell – 319 votes
Jessie Sandlin – 147 votes
Madesyn Wheat – 151 votes
Sara Waits – 120 votes
Sarah Batchelor – 219 votes
Vinighya Whitt – 162 votes
Mr. Jax State:
✔ Alex Burnett – 351 votes
Jaden McGee – 127 votes
Jameson Willis – 269 votes
Zavius Kidd – 342 votes
Miss Friendly:
Katherine Leonard – 217 votes
✔ Maggi Yancey – 311 votes
Makayla Pugh – 310 votes
Sophie Hutchinson – 258 votes
Mister Friendly:
Dawson Johnson – 463 votes
✔ De’Onta Bush – 567 votes
Student Senate:
✔ Britney Barker – 197 votes
✔ Deandre Brand – 187 votes
✔ Madison Brooks – 105 votes
✔ Jailyn Burton – 70 votes
✔ De’onta Bush – 235 votes
✔ Bria Clendenning – 119 votes
✔ Ashante Gathers – 102 votes
✔ Dylan Gibson – 46 votes
✔ Griffin Gonterman – 126 votes
✔ Timothy Haggerty – 102 votes
✔ Garrett Harrelson – 62 votes
✔ Sydney Houghton – 41 votes
✔ Devan Humes – 34 votes
✔ Caroline Jones – 309 votes
✔ Zavius Kidd – 203 votes
✔ Brendan Lockwood – 14 votes
✔ Taylor Mabry – 76 votes
✔ Destiny Paris-Cartwright – 40 votes
✔ Alexis Petty – 67 votes
✔ Jake Price – 35 votes
✔ Kaylee Rawlins – 81 votes
✔ Luke Reed – 153 votes
✔ Holly Stokesbary – 122 votes
✔ Deja Taylor – 63 votes
✔ Lauren Townsend – 113 votes
✔ Vakharia Jhanvi – 50 votes
✔ Natalie Walls – 127 votes
✔ Marina Young – 41 votes
