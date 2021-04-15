Jax State baseball grabs series victory over Belmont

Preston Odam, Correspondent

After splitting Saturday’s home doubleheader against OVC foe Belmont, the Jacksonville State baseball team was able to clench the series victory in game three on Sunday, April 11, by a score of 7-2.

The third game was caused by a Belmont victory in the second game on Saturday, April 10, by a margin of 5-3. The Gamecocks handled the Bruins in game one with a strong 8-4 win.

The win in game one showcased the Gamecocks’ strong offensive prowess. Belmont jumped out to a 2-1 lead early before a huge fourth inning for JSU in which five runs were scored.

Belmont scraped back into the game in the seventh inning following two solo home runs cutting the Gamecock lead to 6-4. Jax State was able to get two more runs in the eighth inning to seal the victory. The Gamecock offense was led by Carson Crowe, who had three hits in the contest.

Junior Christian Edwards got the win on the mound for the Gamecocks, as he threw a solid six total innings. This was Edwards’ fourth win of the season. Corley Woods would come into the game and earn his fifth save of the season. The Gamecocks won the game with a total of eight runs to four.

In game two of the series, Belmont scored three unearned runs in the fifth inning that would be too much for JSU to topple.

Junior Alex Strachan, the only Gamecock with multiple hits in the contest, was able to hit his fifth homer of the season with a two run shot in the sixth inning, cutting Belmont’s lead to one. However, the Bruins were able to respond in the seventh, recording their fifth, and final, run of the game. The Bruins held on to win the game 5-3.

Jacksonville State was able to beat Belmont in game three of their series by a solid margin of seven runs to Belmont’s two.

JSU earned the victory after junior Jacksonville native Colin Casey threw for a nice five innings in which he only gave up two runs and struck out three Bruins on pace to his third victory on the mound this season. JSU’s offense was boosted by senior Alex Webb’s three hits on the day.

Alex Carignan and Cole Frederick joined Webb in the multi-hit column with two hits a piece.

This game pushed JSU to a 15-15 overall record on the season, to go along with a 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference record. Belmont is now 13-16 overall and 7-8 in OVC competition.

JSU now looks toward a visit from the Kennesaw State Owls on April 13. This will be the last time the two programs face each other as non-conference rivals as next year JSU will join the Owls in the ASUN conference. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Jim Case Stadium.