Dobson: Bands and artists to see live

Ryleigh Dobson, Correspondent

Keep an eye on your favorite band and artist tour schedule; they might be coming to you this summer or preparing for next summer.

If you are to attend an in-person event remember to wear your mask, practice social distancing and remain safe.

AJR

AJR has announced they are going on tour next summer. The 27-day tour around the United States, is in support of their new album “OK Orchestra.”

The tour begins April 28, 2022 at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas and ends June 21, 2022, at AK-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Ariz.

“OK Orchestra” is their fourth full length album released. They are also nominated for two iHeartRadio awards for their hit “Bang!”

These brothers never fail to impress me with their songs. Every album is better than the last.

If you like alternative upbeat music with a beautiful touch of classical instruments, then you must check them out.

The Hella Mega Tour

It’s happening! Greenday, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are kicking off “The Hella Mega” tour.

The tour begins in Vienna on June 9, 2021, their first date in North America is July 14, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. and their last date is August 25, 2021 in Commerce City, Colo.

Their performances are going to be overwhelming with nostalgia from the early 2000s and, of course, their newer songs.

If I were you I wouldn’t pass up this opportunity to feel a part of a celebration of their music. It’s such an unexplainable experience to scream along with your favorite bands in person. The atmosphere is full of pure serotonin.

Foo Fighters

Yes, Foo Fighters are still on tour! They are on a tour beginning in Berlin, Del. on June 8, 2021 and ending in Manchester, Tenn. on September 9, 2021.

There is only one performance in the US on their tour and it’s their last one scheduled in Tennessee at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

If you miss the chance to purchase a ticket, don’t worry; they will definitely go on tour again they just released a new album called “Medicine at Midnight.”

Keep an eye out on their social media and website to see when they plan to go on tour again, I wouldn’t miss the opportunity to hear them play their hit “Everlong” live.

Micheal Bublé

We’ve all been waiting for this moment to happen and it’s finally here: Micheal Bublé is on a world tour again.

His tour begins August 13, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. and ends July 25, 2022 in Exeter, U.K.

His concerts are a perfect chance to dress up and enjoy a fancy night with your significant other. It’s even a great chance to have a high-class evening with your family and appreciate jazz live, which is becoming rare.

Mr. Bublé’s lyric baritone is sure to hypnotize you with tranquility, much like the king of classy Frank Sinatra.