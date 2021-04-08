Taylor Swift brings back the classics, releases vault song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Taylor Swift took to social media to tease her fans about her upcoming album release “Fearless Taylor’s Version,” which is set to release on Friday.

Fans decoded a video on Swift’s profile which consisted of letters making up song titles scrambled up and three days ago, Swift made another post congratulating fans on cracking the code and released a list of all the songs on the album due to release April 9.

There are 27 tracks total on the album; 21 of those tracks are reinvented songs from the early years of Taylor Swift and 6 of those tracks are “from the vault,” meaning never released.

Artists joined Swift in a number of the songs including Keith Urban, Colbie Caillat and Maren Morris.

Swift captioned the Instagram post with “I was his [Keith Urban’s] opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes till we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness.”

Some of Swift’s most iconic songs from the Fearless era are on the album including “Fearless,” ”Fifteen,” “Love Story,” “Hey Stephen” and “White Horse.”

In the past, Swift has teased her fans using Instagram for album releases, and this time proves to be no different. Just after winning her third Grammy for Best Album, Swift announced not only that the album was finished, but she was also releasing one of the songs early — fans later found out it was “Love Story.”

It wasn’t too long after the release of the reimagined “Love Story” Swift announced she was releasing another song, this time, one from the vault featuring Maren Morris.

Maren Morris teams up with Swift on the song “You All Over Me” from the vault collection. The three pre-released songs from the album have been well received on Spotify; Love Story has over 56,000 streams while You All Over Me has over 14,000.

As of yesterday, Swift released the third song, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” another classic from years ago.

Fans will have to wait until this upcoming Friday before they are introduced to the rest of the never-before-heard songs and the remastered versions of previous hits. The massive album is following her recently released sister albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” both of which came out in 2020.