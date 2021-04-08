JSU softball prevails in ten innings against Middle Tennessee

Thomas Ashworth, Interim Sports Editor

The Jacksonville State University softball team took the game against Middle Tennessee State University on Tuesday to ten innings, winning 6-3.

Taking the mound for the Gamecocks was Junior Hannah Brown, who in her second start of the season, pitched all ten innings for the Gamecocks. She finished the night allowing three hits, one run and racked up five strikeouts.

The run count stayed put at double zeroes until the fifth inning, when Middle Tennessee earned the first run of the game. They continued earning runs into the sixth inning, earning two. The Gamecocks followed with two runs of their own at the bottom of the sixth, after a 2-run homer from senior Jada Terry.

The Gamecocks earned their third run in the seventh inning after a grounder from freshman Lindsey Richardson allowed sophomore Megan Fortner to run in for the game-tying run. Fortner finished two-for-three on the night with a walk.

After no more runs were scored, the game went into extra innings. The Gamecocks prevailed after a three-run home run from junior Karen Mosley, who was 0-4 before the home run. With the win, the Gamecocks advanced to 12-16 on the season.

The Gamecocks will take their seven-game win streak on the road this weekend, when they will travel to Clarksville, Tenn., for a three-game series at Austin Peay. The series will start with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday before wrapping up with a 1 p.m. single game on Sunday.