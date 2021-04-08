JSU administers 699 COVID-19 vaccines, says masks will be required after statewide order expires

Scott Young, Editor in Chief

Jacksonville State University recently announced that it administered 699 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in a clinic last week and that the university will continue to require masks on campus after April 9, when Alabama’s statewide mask order is set to expire.

“The expiration of the Governor’s order will not change what we do at JSU,” Jeff Ryan, JSU’s chief of program operations, wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

Ryan stressed the importance of wearing a mask, explaining that it “effectively mitigates the spread of COVID-19.”

On July 15, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide order requiring masks to be worn in all public places in Alabama when interacting within six feet of people of another household. Ivey announced last month that she would allow the order to expire on April 9 at 5 p.m.

“After this point, it will be up to the individual to decide whether they need a mask or not, not up to the government,” Ivey said.

Municipalities around the state are discussing and considering their own extension of a mask requirement, including Birmingham, which will require masks through May 24. The city of Anniston, located south of Jacksonville, will require masks in city buildings after the statewide order expires, but won’t extend that requirement to all public places in Anniston.

The university also announced that it administered 699 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in the two clinics held at Kennamer Hall on March 29 and April 1.

“We were very pleased with the outcome of the clinics and thankful for all the support received from many different organizations,” said Ryan.

Ryan said that the university was allocated 700 doses and administered 699.

“One dose was lost due to a faulty syringe,” said Ryan.

The vaccines were administered by JSU nursing faculty and students.

“It was a team effort,” said Michael Barton, JSU’s chief of police. “I would like to thank all those who gave their time to make this a huge success, including all sections within the Department of Public Safety, the School of Health Professions and Wellness, the Controller’s Officer, Capital Planning and Facilities, Marketing and Communications, and the Jacksonville Fire Department.”

JSU will receive an additional allocation of 700 doses to be administered as second doses to those who participated in the clinic. The second dose clinics will be held on Monday, April 26 and Thursday, April 29, of which students who received a first dose are asked to return during the same time slot.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Ryan. “It is the single most important and effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

On April 5, vaccine eligibility in Alabama was expanded to all individuals age 16 and older.