Jax State softball sweeps Racers in weekend series

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University softball team was dominant in their series over the Murray State Racers this past weekend. The Gamecocks relied on several home runs in the Friday games to win.

Through the Friday games, Karsen Moseley hit two home runs alongside Jada Terry and Alexis Jimmerson each contributing one home run. Terry’s home run scored a combined three runs to bust the game wide open for the Gamecocks.

Reagan Watkins also earned her third win of the campaign with one hit through the entire first contest with eight strikeouts. An error resulted in Keely Bobbitt and Caroline Lively to contribute scoring runs as well.

Ellie Largen put the game away in the bottom of the fifth when she scored from third. The Gamecocks boat raced the Racers in the first game 9-1.

The second game on Friday went very similarly to the first, with Nicole Rodriguez pitching a two-hit shutout.

The Gamecocks then scored three runs in the second inning to open the game up, with runs coming from Mosely and Megan Fortner. Moseley’s second home run in the fourth inning contributed two runs. This came after Jimmerson’s second home run of the season had made the score 4-0. The Gamecocks shut the Racers out in this game by a score of 8-0.

Murray State was a little better defensively on Saturday, but still was unable to hold off the Gamecocks. Mosely scored the only run in the second inning when Chaney Phillips hit a single to bring Mosely across. This would be all the Gamecocks needed to win the game.

Watkins handled pitching duties through the fifth inning, with Rodriguez getting her first save of the season. A walking issue caused the bases to be loaded in the sixth inning, resulting in Rodriguez stepping in to finish the game. However, the Racers could not prevail despite the loaded bases. The Gamecocks defeated the Racers 1-0 on Saturday, sweeping the series.

Up next for the Gamecocks is a weekend series with Austin Peay. The series starts with a double header on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in Clarksville. The series will conclude Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.