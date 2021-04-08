Jax State baseball drops series to SEMO

Preston Odam, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University baseball team traveled to Cape Girardeau, Mo. for a series against conference foe Southeast Missouri and fell two games to one.

The Gamecocks lost game one by a total of 6 runs to 5. JSU picked up a victory in game two by a total of 8-4. The Redhawks ended up winning the series in the final game by a score over the Gamecocks of 8-3.

In game one of the series, the Gamecocks got out to a comfortable 5-1 lead before the Redhawks rallied in the fifth and sixth inning. In the fifth, the Gamecock lead was cut to two after the Redhawks scored to make it a 5-3 ball game. In the sixth inning, JSU’s lead was severed as SEMO scored three more runs to make it a 6-5 baseball game.

JSU did have a lot of positives to take away from game one. Junior Cole Frederick kicked off the game with a solo homer.

Senior Tre Kirklin gave JSU a two run lead off his sacrifice fly that ended in an RBI. After the first two plate appearances of the game, the Gamecocks’ had a two-run lead. Fredricks ended the game with a total of three hits. Redshirt junior Zeth Malcom and senior Alex Webb also had multiple hits.

The Gamecocks eventually evened the series with an 8-4 win in the second game of the three game series. JSU lost the final game, and subsequently lost the series, after the Redhawks scored 8 runs to JSU’s 3. After the weekend, JSU now sits at 12-14 overall and 5-4 in Ohio Valley play.

JSU ended a 1-0 SEMO lead after a three-run second inning in which sophomore Carson Crowe knocked in a two-run bomb. Junior Alex Strachen lead JSU in the opener to the double-header with a total of four hits, including a solo home run in the ninth inning to ensure victory for the Gamecocks.

In game two, SEMO scored three runs in the first two innings to get out to a commanding lead before adding four more runs in the fourth inning to gain a 7-0 lead. JSU scored two runs in the fifth inning to avoid a possible shutout. Cole Frederick added two RBI’s in the loss.

JSU stays on the road as they travel to Montgomery, Alabama to battle the Alabama State Hornets. During the opening weekend of this baseball season, JSU beat Alabama State. JSU will return home to Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium next weekend, hosting OVC competition in Belmont. The first of the three-game series will start Friday, April 9.