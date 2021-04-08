Gamecocks clutch season-ending win against SIUE

Matt Reed, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State soccer team won 2-1 against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the final game of the season in Jacksonville this Tuesday.

The season-ender also wraps up the OVC matchups for the program, ending the season at 4-5-1 in conference play as the Gamecocks prepare to enter the ASUN conference next season. The four conference wins serve as the most in a season by the Gamecocks since their five win sequence in 2015.

Alicia Pallister put the Gamecocks over SIUE in the final minutes of the game with a last minute breakaway goal. Pallister’s assist early in the game helped to put the Gamecocks on the board, and now leads the OVC in assists with a total of nine this season.

“She has been brilliant all year and I think she is one of the best offensive players in the conference,” said head coach Neil Macdonald. “She is the type of player that you could train her at any position on the field and she would be good at it – that’s how good she is.”

JSU and SIUE are the top two offensive teams in the conference; showing with Pallister’s five shots, Cynthia Bagozzi’s three shots and Ali Thomas’ two attempts at the goal in the matchup.

“I really believe that we are one of the best soccer teams in the league when you talk about playing the game offensively,” said Macdonald. “I am very proud of how we went about this season and we have never taken the foot off the gas and competed really well. It is exciting that we are so young and the future looks bright. I think in any normal year, we would be going to the tournament and I don’t think anyone would want to play us in the tournament.”

Gamecocks soccer now moves into the off-season, where they will begin to prepare for the conference transition in the fall season. The 2021 schedule and ASUN conference matchups have yet to be announced.