Fans divided regarding ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 updates

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Facebook, Twitter and other popular social media platforms have been buzzing more than usual the past few days and all because of Lady Whistledown’s informative messages regarding season two.

The show’s creative approach to bring the active aspect of Lady Whistledown as a promotional tool to relay updates to viewers is impressive, and on top of the sheer genius of this tactic, the effectiveness of getting viewers talking and sharing these periodic updates is all the show creators could have hoped for.

The news is provided by Netflix’s social media profiles who actively share updates on what’s on their popular streaming service. A recent post containing an important update regarding “Bridgerton” was shared by Netflix on April 2 – the update only readers of the “Bridgerton” collection written by Julia Quinn could have possibly seen coming.

The Duke of Hastings played by Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for season two. Fans only familiar with the Netflix adaptation have voiced their disappointment in the show creators decision to end the Duke of Hastings time on the show right after the first incredible season.

Despite large amounts of backlash from those specific viewers, the viewers knowledgeable about the outcome of the books weren’t surprised and even welcomed the decision because it meant the show creators were following the book series closely in their adaptation of it.

The first season of “Bridgerton” goes hand in hand with the first book of the collection “The Duke and I.” An enormous main cast is introduced quickly and both the hit Netflix show and book focus primarily on the Duke of Hastings, his bride Daphne Bridgerton and their love story.

Quinn set up her collection so that each book would focus on a different Bridgerton sibling and their own unique, coming of age story within their high society setting. Because of this organization of the novels, those who both read and watched were able to see the shift was coming.

Though Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning to reprise his role as Duke of Hastings, sporting his signature arched eyebrow, his beloved Daphne will be in season two — aiding her brother, Anthony Bridgerton as he navigates high society in hopes of finding his own happily ever after.

Page was a highly adored character in the first season and viewers haven’t been quiet in sharing their emotions regarding the decision. In the novels he is mentioned occasionally, but for the most part, each novel — and each season, it seems like — will feature other characters and their own journeys and experiences.

In the update focused on Page not returning for season two, Lady Whistledown wrote: “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than any readers may be able to bear.”

Follow Netflix social media accounts to receive updates and contribute to the conversation regarding the hit series.