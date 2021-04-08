Cassie Ward named JSU Foundation’s director of advancement services

Dacey Dunaway, Correspondent

Cassie Ward, a Jacksonville State accounting instructor, was recently named director of advancement services for the JSU Foundation.

Ward has been involved at JSU since 2008, when she first began taking classes as an undergraduate student. In 2012, she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, and continued graduate studies at JSU, obtaining an MBA with a concentration in accounting in 2016.

“I’ve experienced the university from the perspective of an undergraduate student, graduate student, graduate assistant, staff, and adjunct faculty,” said Ward.

She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the Alabama Society of CPAs. Previously, she served as a board member for the Birmingham Young CPAs. She also served as a business advisor at the JSU Small Business Development Center.

Currently, Ward is pursuing her doctoral degree in emergency management at JSU.

“As a proud alumnae, I am truly dedicated to furthering the mission of the university through the support of the JSU Foundation,” she said. “I’m honored to serve Jacksonville State University in this capacity!”

Ward has received multiple Faculty Research Awards and has had her work published in several scholarly articles. She has also presented her research at academic conferences.