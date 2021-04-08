Brooke Robinson running unopposed for SGA president

Ashleigh Crouch, Correspondent

Brooke Robinson, the incumbent SGA vice president of public relations for Jacksonville State University, announced on Monday, March 29, that she will run for SGA president.

Robinson, who is running unopposed, has been involved on campus since her freshman year, when she joined Freshman Forum and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Joining these organizations early on during her time at JSU had a major impact on her college journey, Robinson said.

“With joining organizations early into my college experience, I had the privilege of meeting people who would help mold me into the person I am today,” said Robinson.

Robinson explained that she decided to run for SGA President because, as she enters her senior year at JSU, the university feels like home to her.

“I want to assure our current students and future students along with reassuring our administrators this is home,” she said. “I want students as they become alumni to go back to their home or work to spread the word about what truly a great University JSU is.”

Robinson also expressed her excitement about the upcoming school year as SGA President. Above all, Robinson said wants to be an SGA President who advocates for her peers, and believes that her current experience as vice president of public relations makes her even more qualified to do so.

“I will assure students that their voices will be heard in good times and in bad,” she said. “I understand the importance of transparency that is oftentimes demanded in communication. While working as VPPR, I see the students. I see their needs and wants. I want to be the President who advocates for all.”

The current executive board, Robinson believes, will continue to go well, because the current team works together so well.

“The executive officers have a very close place in my heart,” she said. “We have served as a team together that has turned into a family.”

Robinson said that she is very excited to begin her journey as 2021-2022 SGA President, and that she hopes for “nothing but the best” in the upcoming school year.

“I want to serve the students of JSU,” she said. “I want them to know that I am with them.”