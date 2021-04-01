JSU falls to Eastern Illinois, 3-2, in final road match

Jamerious Borden, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State soccer team dropped its final road contest of the season with a 3-2 setback to Eastern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.

The loss snapped JSU’s four-game unbeaten streak that dated back to a road win at Eastern Kentucky. EIU took a 2-0 lead early on after a penalty kick by Itxaso Aguero in the 10th minute of the match. The Panthers quickly added the second goal minutes later with a scoring play from Nicoletta Anuci. EIU registered eight of the 11 shots in the first 45 minutes.

JSU answered the second goal moments after Ali Thomas delivered the first goal off an assist by Alicia Pallister. Pallister pushed her league leading assists to seven on Tuesday. Also, she ranks within the top-15 nationally in assists.

“It was really windy conditions and played against the wind in the first half and got behind 2-0,” said head coach Neil Macdonald. “I thought we did really well to battle back into the game and tie it at 2-2.”

Shortly after halftime, Pallister recorded her third goal of the season and accumulated her third point of the day with the goal in the 56th minute. Despite falling to EIU, the Gamecocks dominated the match offensively with 15 total shots, including 12 in the second half. JSU was also credited with 10 corner kick opportunities.

“After we scored the second goal we dominated the game for the rest of the way out,” said Macdonald. “We looked like we were going to win the match with creating lots of good chances.”

EIU scored the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute as Aguero added her second goal of the match.

The Gamecocks fell to 3-4-1 on the season and will return home for its final two matches of the regular season, beginning with Friday’s game against Tennessee Tech. Match time is set for 3 p.m. at the JSU Soccer Field. Admission is free to all home soccer matches. Also, the match will be streamed on ESPN+.