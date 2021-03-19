JSU women’s tennis falls to Southern Miss on Saturday

Preston Odam, Correspondent

On Saturday, the Jacksonville State women’s tennis team fell 4-1 to Southern Mississippi at the JSU Tennis Courts.

The Gamecocks, now 5-6, were able to pull out a singles victory and won a set in doubles action. The Golden Eagles, 5-2 on the season, improved to 2-1 in road matchups after topping the Gamecocks.

Malin Buechner and Carolina Bulatovic went down early 1-0 in doubles but then evened the score with a 6-3 victory over the Golden Eagles at contest Number 1. Southern Miss did end up taking the doubles point a set later. They won 6-3 at number two.

Freshman Dariana Prato was able to get the first singles point for the Gamecocks, winning 6-0 and 6-3 over Monique Burton at No. 3, but this was the only point Jacksonville State won on Saturday. Southern Miss was able to take victories in No. 4, 6, and 1. The No. 2 and No. 5 contests were not completed.

The Gamecocks will host Eastern Illinois today at 1 p.m. SIUE will then be coming to Jacksonville to face the Gamecocks on Saturday, March 20. For more information on the JSU tennis teams, the Gamecocks have a Twitter account which is @JSUGamecocksTN. For more information on all of JSU’s sports teams, follow JSU athletics on Twitter, @JSUGamecocks.