JSU soccer shuts out Eastern Kentucky, 4-0

Thomas Ashworth, Interim Sports Editor

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks soccer team squared off against the Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon. A 4-0 victory notched JSU’s first win of the season, after a three-game losing skid, two of those losses being in overtime.

The Gamecocks got themselves on the board in the 22nd minute, with a goal from senior Alicia Pallister. This was their only goal in the first half.

The Gamecocks continued to score in the second half, with two goals coming from sophomore Gabriel Clarke in the 51st and 57th minute, not too far apart from each other. Pallister was able to score again in the 64th minute, making that two Gamecocks that scored twice.

JSU had 15 total shots on the afternoon, including nine in the first 45 minutes. Freshman Kylie Wells and sophomore Cynthia Baggozi provided a good number of those, combining for six of the 15 Gamecocks’ shots.

Goalkeeper Morgan Lerch, a redshirt junior, collected a shutout in the win, accounting for eight saves.

“We know we’ve been playing well all season and today we got the result our players deserve,” said Head Coach Neil Macdonald.

The Gamecocks will return home to play against the Murray State Racers today at 3 p.m. This is JSU’s first home game since their season opener against Belmont on March 2.

Friday’s match with the Racers will be available on ESPN+ and live stats on JSUGamecockSports.com.