JSU Organization Spotlight: Young Women for America

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

The university’s Young Women for America (YWA) chapter began this year and has been serving as an outlet for women all over campus to uplift each other.

“This Young Women for America chapter began this year because I realized JSU was lacking such an important organization on campus for conservative, Christian women,” said Destiny Ingram, president of JSU’s Young Women for America chapter. “Today, conservatives are being put down for their beliefs on college campuses and in such a diverse environment, I believe that everyone should have the right to discuss their beliefs and be respected while doing so.”

This organization serves as an opportunity for the women involved to learn more about the promotion of biblical and conservative values while on campus.

“Being informed with truth adds to the wellbeing of society and ensures that when we graduate from college, we can go out into the world knowing more about these public policies and how we can stand up for what we believe in,” said Ingram.

On a daily basis, the organization discusses things the members have learned about over the week before diving into lessons. The group is going over three lesson books this year, provided by staff at the organization’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“With these lessons, we are all learning more information about what we believe and why,” said Ingram.

Since the chapter at the university started recently, the group hasn’t been able to participate in projects or fundraisers, but they plan to change that in the near future. They hope to participate in fundraisers like Live Action. Live Action is dedicated to ending abortion and also donating clothes and food to the local women’s shelter.

COVID has proven to be an obstacle for the new organization, but they are continuing to follow CDC and JSU guidelines in place for organizations on campus.

“We did not let a pandemic stop us from sharing the conservative, Christian beliefs we stand on,” said Ingram.

The organization currently has eight members, and the members are always eager to introduce new members to their core values and goals. Currently, meetings are being held in a study room located in Meehan Hall on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. To learn more about joining the organization and possible meeting changes, follow the group’s Instagram account page @ywa.jacksonville.

The organization’s motto is “magnify your voice, lead a movement, and impact culture.”