Jax State volleyball tops EKU to remain in first place tie in OVC

Preston Odam, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State volleyball team was able to sweep Eastern Kentucky on Sunday and Monday. JSU has now improved to an impressive 12-0 on the season with only two regular season matchups remaining.

The Gamecocks started the weekend winning on Sunday by a sweep improving to a record of 11-0. This was the first time JSU has started 11-0 since 2009 where it finished with a total regular season record of 17-1 in OVC competition.

JSU then entered a tie for first place, after winning Monday 3 sets to 0, with Morehead State as both teams are currently sitting at a perfect 12-0. The Gamecocks will host UT Martin this coming week and then the two juggernauts will clash in Morehead in the final week of the regular season.

During the match on Sunday, freshman Caroline Kasson had a career day off the bench with 11 kills to tie the team high with Lena Kindermann. Both Kasson and Kindermann had 11 kills on 19 swings hitting .421.

Junior Katie Montgomery hit .615 with eight kills. Senior Kaylie Milton and junior Addie Halverson both hit better than .360 as well. Senior Lexie Libs led the Gamecocks with 27 assists.

On Monday, JSU hit for .330 as a team on 100 total attacks. Senior Kaylie Milton and Lena Kindermann combined for 26 total kills to lead the Gamecocks to victory over the Colonels of EKU.

Katie Montgomery hit .533 with eight kills and Addie Halverson put up a season-high of six kills herself. Lexie Libs added 21 assists through the first two sets, then freshman Macie Garrison added a career-best 15 assists in the third set.

JSU is looking to host the Skyhawks of UT Martin on Sunday and Monday in the final regular season matches at home in the Pete Mathews Coliseum. Sunday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. and Monday’s game starts at 4 p.m.

The Gamecocks are the defending conference champs and could possibly host the four-team conference tournament in April as long as they defend their title as conference champs.