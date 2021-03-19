Jacksonville State football releases fall 2021 schedule

Thomas Ashworth, Interim Sports Editor

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks football team released their 2021 fall football schedule on Wednesday morning. This schedule features five non-conference games and six games in the AQ7.

“We are very excited about this schedule and very pleased with how we were able to put it together so quickly,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “Our goal is always to compete for a National Championship, and we feel like this schedule will better prepare us for that goal.”

JSU has two FBS opponents in its schedule for the first time since 2012, with the season opener being against the UAB Blazers on Sept. 1 in Montgomery, Ala. This will be the first time JSU and UAB meet on the football field and will be broadcast on ESPN.

JSU will travel to Tallahassee on Sept. 10 to play the Florida State Seminoles, being their second FBS opponent in a row.

The Gamecocks open their home schedule on Sept. 18 against in-state and future ASUN rival North Alabama on Band Day, followed by another home game against former OVC rival UT Martin in a non-conference game one week later on Sept. 25 for Preview Day.

The Gamecocks will head back on the road to play another future ASUN rival, facing off against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Oct. 2. This is the first time the Gamecocks have played Kennesaw State since, 2018, in a five-overtime loss at Suntrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.

JSU will begin their AQ7 schedule on Oct. 9, squaring off against Stephen F. Austin at home in their homecoming game. The Gamecocks will then travel to Huntsville, Texas on Oct. 23 to play the Sam Houston State Bearcats, who are currently ranked seventh in the FCS Polls.

The Gamecocks will then travel back to Jacksonville to play back to back home games. On Oct. 30, the Gamecocks will square off against the Central Arkansas Bears in JSU’s Hall of Fame Day. JSU will then host Abilene Christian that next week for the Southerners Reunion game on Nov. 6.

JSU’s AQ7 schedule will come to a close with two road games. The Gamecocks will travel to Beaumont, Texas on Nov. 13 to play the Lamar Cardinals. JSU’s season will come to a close against a familiar face, as they travel to Richmond, Ky. to play the EKU Colonels, another former OVC rival.

“As we look to build the premier FCS Football Conference with the ASUN, we also wanted to enhance our non-conference schedule,” Seitz said. “There are more teams that have the possibility of being ranked among the FCS schools that we’ve had in the past and we are excited about the competitive nature this schedule presents.”

Season tickets for the 2021 fall schedule will go on sale through the JSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at http://www.jsugamecocksports.com/tickets on April 1.