Gamecocks find success in opening outdoor track meet

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

In a successful weekend for the Jacksonville State women’s track and field team, the Gamecocks finished second behind Georgia Southern in the G.A.T.A Classic in Statesboro, Ga on Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles finished with 216 points, while the Gamecocks finished with 143, which was ahead of third-place Mercer Bears with 107 points. There were many personal bests and several podium finishes for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks got off to a strong start Friday night in the throwing events. All three throwers on the podium for the javelin throw were Gamecocks, with Greta Romei taking first place with a 41.63 m distance.

Nissi Clingan and Imani Debrow placed second (41.12 m) and third (41.03 m), respectively, with both setting new personal records. Senior Mary Cagle tied her personal record of 40.67 m in the hammer throw to place third. Adrian Rock narrowly missed making the podium with a throw of 39.24 meters, and Kirsen Gardner placed eighth with a personal record of 34.22 meters. In the shot put throws, Rock clinched first place with a 12.95 meter throw, with Cagle and Gardner finishing eighth and ninth, respectively.

Pole vaulting was another area in the field events where the Gamecocks excelled, with a one-two finish from Bethany Davis and Hally Lee. In the high jump, Baylee Porch came in second with a height of 1.57 meters. Madison Rollins came in third with the same height. Khamyah Townsend placed third and fifth in the triple and long jump. She cleared 10.4 meters to make the podium in the triple jump.

On the track, the Gamecocks were strong in hurdling. In the 400-meter hurdle event, Tylynn Register placed second with a time of 1:03.65, with teammates Ashton Coats and Leandra Custodio coming in right behind her in the third and fourth spots.

In the 100-meter hurdle event, freshman Carolina Minozzi finished in fifth with a time of 16.01, with Porch coming in just behind her at sixth with a 16.15 time. In the 100-meter dash, junior Ayanna Rollins finished seventh with 12.81 seconds. She then finished tenth in the 200-meter run.

Distance was another area in which the Gamecocks excelled, with Emily Sorrell finishing in third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:03.19.

In the 5,000-meter run for the girls, Elizabeth Wetmore set a personal record with 19:41.57, giving her the fifth-place finish. Carlie Benefield was just behind in sixth, and freshman Sierra Wainer finished in ninth place. Alex Kitum clinched the win for the men’s 5,000-meter event with a time of 15:44.24. In the 4×400 meter relay, Coats, Register, Sorrel, and Custodio teamed together to finish in fourth place.

We will see the Gamecocks take to the track and field for their next meet at Murray State for the Morgan Simmons Invite. This will take place March 25-27 in Murray, Ky.