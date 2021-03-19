Gamecocks claim series victory over South Alabama

Matt Reed, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State baseball team won two of their three games in a series against the University of South Alabama Jaguars in Mobile, Ala. this weekend.

The first game on Friday ended with a 11-2 win for the Gamecocks, their first win against South Alabama since 2015. The eleven-run win is the most runs the Gamecocks have ever scored against the Jaguars.

Gamecocks pitcher Chrisitian Edwards shined during the first game of the series with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings, beating his previous record of nine strikeouts against Eastern Kentucky in 2018.

The Gamecocks took an 8-2 victory in the second game of the series on Saturday. The series-clinching win served as head coach Jim Case’s 600th win in his 20 year tenure with the JSU baseball program.

Sophomore Nash Adams’ solo home run in the sixth inning was followed by a four hit series including Cole Frederick, Trevor Andrews, Alex Webb and Jaylyn Williams.

The Gamecocks fell short in the final game of the series on Sunday in a 7-5 loss after a four solo home run series by the Jaguars late in the game. Senior Alex Webb led the Gamecock offense with a four hit performance, along with a two-out, two-RBI to centerfield.

Webb’s performance over the weekend earned him the OVC Player of the Week, hitting .529 with eight RBI for the four-game week.

The Gamecocks are set to face off in a three game series against Murray State in Murray, Ky. this Friday at 3 p.m., followed by a double header on Saturday.