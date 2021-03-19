63rd Grammys: Beyoncé breaks record, Swift takes third Album of the Year award

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Award shows have had to take a different approach this past year because of COVID-19 CDC guidelines and restrictions, including the 63rd Grammys that took place this past Sunday.

The location for the annual awards show switched this year: instead of using the Staples Center, the producers decided to head across the street to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

This year, the Grammys was hosted by Trevor Noah — a comedian, actor, television host, producer and writer among other things.

“Tonight’s about bringing us all together as only music can,” said Noah. “I mean—music and vaccines.”

The show kicked off with Noah taking the audience on a tour around the CBS set, including an indoor and outdoor area, all of which abided by guidelines and restrictions. Viewers got a first look at how the guidelines were being followed at the beginning.

All nominees were seated in tents outside of the venue while performers took the stage with a highly limited capacity inside the venue.

Performances by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

Swift performed a medley of tracks off her most recent album “Evermore,” including “august”, “willow” and “cardigan”. Lipa similarly combined two of her popular songs “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and “Don’t Start Now.”

Predictably, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to perform their hit song “WAP” and Post Malone performed his iconic “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Great strides and feats were made by Beyoncé as she went into this year’s Grammys with nine nominations in total, finding out later in the night she won her 28th Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade”— breaking a record for most Grammy wins by a female artist and most wins for a singer.

“Oh my god,” Beyoncé exclaimed as she accepted her award. “I am so honored. I am so excited. Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

Other notable nominations include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch who each scored six nominations for themselves this year. Swift ended up coming home with her third Album of the Year award for “Folklore.”

“You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this,” said Swift. “Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy.”

Swift also took the time to thank her boyfriend and others who helped create the album released last year.

Other big awards went out to Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa. Eilish won Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted”; H.E.R. won Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe”; Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist; Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar”; Lipa won Best Pop Vocal Album for “Future Nostalgia”.

Though not the Grammys viewers are used to seeing, the Recording Academy put on a memorable show not to be forgotten for quite some time. It included iconic performances, an interesting host and record-breaking award winnings.