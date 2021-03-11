Samford rallies late to defeat Gamecocks, 10-9

Thomas Ashworth, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State baseball team lost their first road game of the season in a 10-9 loss against the Samford Bulldogs at Joe Lee Griffin Field on Wednesday, March 3.

Despite leading 9-3, the Bulldogs had a seven-run inning at the bottom of the seventh inning to take the lead. No more runs were scored and Samford retained their one-run lead to win the contest.

The Gamecocks had a strong offensive start to the game, which was showcased by a four-run second inning. Isaiah Magwood also had a quality start on the mound, pitching five full innings and accounting for three hits, one earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.

In the third inning, senior Jaylyn Williams, a transfer from Jackson State, hit his first home run as a Gamecock. Senior Tre Kirklin extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single to right field.

The Gamecocks’ bullpen struggled after Magwood was pulled for the night, accounting for 8 earned runs as the Bulldogs continued to trim, and ultimately gain, the lead for the win.

Cole Fredrick led the team with three runs batted in after going 2-5 with a double in the sixth inning. Nash Adams accounted for two RBI after going 2-3, both of those hits being doubles.

The Gamecocks next series will take place in Mobile, Alabama against South Alabama from March 12 to 14. All three games against the Jaguars will be available on ESPN+ and live stats on JSUGamecockSports.com.