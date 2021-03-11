JSU Organization Spotlight: Public Relations Student Society of America

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Public Relations Student Society of America, or PRSSA, is an organization known for its inclusiveness. Students beyond the Communication Department, where the organization is based, are allowed to apply to be a member of the organization.

“We work to increase professionalism and ethics in students in their respective fields, considering that the organization is open to all students, not just Communication [students],” said Matt Reed, president of JSU’s PRSSA chapter.

The members participate in a number of community projects, fundraisers and campaigns during both the fall and spring semesters each year. They also participate in workshops.

“PRSSA hosts a professional development workshop every year that offers all students the opportunity to develop their resume and prepare for everything necessary when looking for a job after their college career,” said Reed.

They are currently working on a public relations campaign with Apple Defense Solutions in developing a small business public relations strategy for a new and developing business. PRSSA is a unique opportunity for students to prepare for their field after college in a professional way.

“PRSSA offers guidance in developing yourself as a young professional in your field,” said Reed. “We expose members to a diverse group of speakers with all different backgrounds in hope that members may walk away with a perspective that will benefit them in their careers.”

The organization currently has sixteen members and are always willing to accept more. Students can join by contacting Reed or any of the other head members. Meetings are held via Microsoft Teams due to CDC guidelines and JSU’s own organization guidelines.

“We have been hosting virtual chapter meetings and virtual guest speakers to offer members a sense of normalcy in regard to COVID-19,” said Reed.