Gamecocks drop two of three in series loss against Southern Miss

Thomas Ashworth, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks baseball team fell to a 5-6 record on the season after a series loss against Southern Miss last weekend.

Despite a dominant 6-0 victory in the first game of the three-game series, the Gamecocks baseball team dropped the last two against the Golden Eagles by a combined score of 9-1 over the two games.

The first game featured a dominant performance by Gamecocks pitching, headlined by starter Christian Edwards throwing a dominant 5.2 innings and striking out eight with two walks. Relievers Jackson Tavel and Trey Fortner finished the game, combining for four strikeouts and no walks in 3.1 innings.

Offensively, three Gamecocks, Cole Fredrick, Jaylen Williams and Alex Strachan, hit a home run. Issac Alexander had an RBI triple late in the game, followed by an RBI single by Nash Adams to close out the dominant 6-0 victory.

In game two of the series, roles were reversed as the Golden Eagles overwhelmed the Gamecocks by a score of 6-0. Southern Miss starter Walker Powell tossed a full seven innings, posting a final statline of five hits, three walks and eight strikeouts while not allowing a run. Gamecocks pitchers combined for ten hits, three walks, four strikeouts and allowed six runs over the full nine innings.

Offensively, the Gamecocks’ bats were quiet, with the most action coming from Jaylen Williams, who had two hits.

In a decisive game three of the series, the Gamecocks were handed another loss, the score being 1-3. The Golden Eagles won the series after a strong offensive start, earning all three runs in the first three innings.

JSU starter Colin Casey, who tossed 3.2 innings, accounted for the pair of earned runs in the second inning, as well as accounting for two walks and two strikeouts. The Gamecocks’ bullpen accounted for five strikeouts and a walk with no earned runs across the remaining 5.1 innings.

The Gamecocks’ bats were quiet, with the only run coming from an RBI single by Alex Carignan. Tanner Snow tried to provide a spark with a pinch-hit single, but Southern Miss reliever Garrett Ramsey closed it out to earn his third save of the season and win the series.

The Gamecocks next series will take place in Mobile, Ala. against South Alabama from March 12 to March 14. All three games against the Jaguars will be available on ESPN+ and live stats on JSUGamecockSports.com.