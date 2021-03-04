Student Senate nominates Cindy Pair for SGA Golden Apple Award

Matt Reed, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s Student Government Association Senate passed two resolutions during their formal meeting on Monday, one of those to nominate Cindy Pair for the SGA Golden Apple Award.

The award serves to highlight one faculty member each year based on nominations by the SGA Senate.

The SGA executive officers select the winner of the Golden Apple Award from the Senate’s nomination. Recipients are honored at the Cocky Awards and the resolution is passed along to the department of the winner.

“She is the kind of teacher I hope to be,” said Senator Destiny Paris-Cartwright, who authored the resolution nominating Pair for the award. “Someone kind, encouraging, and dependable.”

The second resolution, authored by Senators De’onta Bush and Luke Reed, recognized the SGA Student Activities Council on their efforts in planning events for students on campus during COVID-19.

The council was honored with having reached over 800 volunteer hours this year, expecting to top 1,000 by the end of the month.

In other business, the Senate:

— Appointed Deja Taylor to the Student Senate.

— Announced that its next formal meeting will take place on March 15.