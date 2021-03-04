Review: 78th Golden Globes addresses lack of diversity

Jaelon Biggs-Mccurdy, Correspondent

The 78th Golden Globes took place Sunday, COVID-19 style. Nominees and winners accepted their awards via video chat and political statements were made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the ceremony from two different coasts and included guest appearances from their SNL co-host. The SNL guest Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph gave a comedic speech for a parody sketch award for “Least Original Song”.

The two biggest winners of the night were the movies “Nomadland” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won best comedy or musical division and “Nomadland” won best drama. Chloe Zhao, the director for “Nomadland” is the first Asian woman filmmaker to win the best director award and the first woman to win since Barbara Streisand in 1984 for “Yentl.”

The television series “Schitts Creek,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” won separate awards for acting and best series.

A few African American actors won awards on Sunday including the late Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Ledward, gave an emotional acceptance speech and accepted the award on his behalf. Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for “Judas and The Black Messiah.”

Daniel had an audio malfunction and was almost robbed of his speech opportunity but was able to finish his speech with clear working audio. Andra Day seemed very frazzled and emotional over her win for best actress in a motion picture for “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.”

Jon Batiste also won original score with Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor for the animated movie “Soul.”

Although the Golden Globes is an event for celebration of artistry and cinema, lack of diversity was a very important topic brought up during the ceremony. Over the years African Americans have fought for representation and recognition from big award shows like the Golden Globes.

The lack of representation for African Americans was brought to light by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the host and actors accepting awards during the ceremony.

The HFPA does not have a single Black member on the voter board. The HFPA was called out about it prior to the award show and also during the show by Tina and Amy.

Amy Poehler stated that “a lot of flashy garbage got nominated…” and that “a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked.” while suggesting the HFPA should do better.

Tina Fey also added that “inclusivity is important. There aren’t Black members of the HFPA. You have to change that”.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association took the stage and they verbally promised to do better moving forward. The vice president Helen Hoehne stated during her speech that “Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Having a more diverse voter board could possibly contribute to more diverse winners and awards. This is the first time the HFA has publicly taken responsibility for lack of inclusion. Only time will tell if their word is bond. Although the award ceremony was mostly video chat, it was glitch free and a successful “COVID-19 style” production.