Jax State defeats Tennessee Tech, 27-10, in spring season opener

Matt Reed, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University Gamecocks clenched a 27-10 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles last Sunday at Burgess-Snow field.

The first game of the spring season gave way to the Gamecock offense dominating the run game, with a total of 274 rushing yards to the Golden Eagles’ 75 yards.

Gamecock running back Uriah West ran for a total of 106 yards and quarterback Zion Webb passed for a total of 125 yards. The Gamecock defense held the Golden Eagles and forced five turnovers, one of which resulting in a touchdown for the Gamecocks.

“The game ball goes to our defense for sure,” said head coach John Grass, after securing the victory on his 53rd birthday. “Those guys bailed the offense out several times, especially in the third quarter holding them to a field goal and blocking another field goal. We’ve got to do a better job offensively, taking care of the ball and just improving all the way around.”

JSU is set to have seven games in its spring season, three of which will be at Burgess-Snow field.

The Gamecocks are set to face off against Tennessee State in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend, a game that had been rescheduled from two weeks ago due to a winter storm. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM, JSU’s student-run radio station.