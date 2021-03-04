Gamecocks earn wins over Murray State, Austin Peay in home matchups

Luke Reed, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s men’s basketball team earned two wins against Murray State and Austin Peay last week.

Thursday’s game against Murray State was fast-paced as the Gamecocks earned five slam dunks in the first half of the game. Three of those dunks were executed by senior Brandon Huffman from Goldsboro, N.C.

With three minutes remaining in the first half and with JSU in a 10-point lead, senior Darian Adams scored a 3-point shot at the end of the half ensuring that JSU was not taking any chances despite their lead on Murray State.

Going into the second half of Thursday’s game, Murray began with a three-point shot in which junior Jalen Finch returned the favor, gaining JSU 3 points on top of their dramatic lead.

During the first timeout of the second half, the score was 55-46, with JSU ahead of Murray.

JSU’s hard work paid off in the end. Maintaining their lead throughout the game, JSU ended taking the win against Murray State with a final score of 87-74.

As Saturday’s game rolled around, JSU’s men’s basketball was ready to show up and fight once more on their home court, only this game would be their last home game of the season.

Senior basketball players Darian Adams, Kayne Henry, Brandon Huffman, Martin Roub and two senior managers were honored for their dedication and commitment prior to Saturday’s game.

Austin Peay started off the first half of the game with scoring a 3-point shot with 18:56 on the clock putting their team in the lead. After each team taking turns with 2-point shots, we see the score lie at 8-6 at 15:26 with APSU still ahead.

With Huffman scoring a two point basket, the score was raised to a tie of 10-10. With only eight minutes remaining on the clock, the Gamecocks still maintained their lead with a 20-16 score against Austin Peay. Ending the first half of the game, the score read 34-25 in Jax State’s favor.

The second half of the game kept JSU fans on the edge of their seats. After many fouls and calls made by the officials on each team, at 11:50 the score showed 50-49 in Austin Peay’s favor.

Eventually, by the end of the game JSU came through to end things off with a final score of 75-67.

The Gamecocks will compete in the Ohio Valley Conference championship today at 7 p.m. against Murray State in Evansville, Ind.