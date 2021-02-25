Review: Don’t look ‘Behind her Eyes’

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

Netflix has recently upped their prices because of the promise they made to viewers to bring newer and better content, and they certainly have been delivering since the announcement was made.

There have been numerous beloved series, Netflix Originals and blockbuster movies brought to the popular streaming platform — all of which target different age groups and audiences.

Years ago, Netflix originals were known to be a little far-fetched and cringey, but again, Netflix has stepped up their game and began producing series viewers can’t help but binge. One of the Netflix original series that has been a stepping stone in changing the outlook on this specific genre of series is “Behind her Eyes” that has been on the Netflix Top 10 since its debut.

This series is suspenseful, spine-chilling and completely shocking in the end. The storyline is set in London and features a handful of characters. I believe not having too many characters benefits the show immensely because viewers can focus in on each of the characters and their backgrounds.

The story starts off a bit too cliché for my taste, but that didn’t deter me from watching the entire thing. The beginning has been overly done.

A beautiful woman runs into a handsome man by mistake and they really hit it off before saying a “final” farewell. It turns out the handsome man is the beautiful woman’s new boss. I mean, it’s been done before but as the season progresses originality really starts to form the show into something viewers have never seen before.

It’s rare when a show can completely and utterly escape predictability; beyond the first episode there’s no sign of it. The writers and directors steer the show in one direction for a majority of the episodes, causing viewers to truly believe the protagonist of the show is in fact the antagonist.

The way that the show plays out is truly phenomenal. The ending of the show has the biggest plot twist that can make viewers pause and ask themselves what they just watched. Once the show is started, be prepared to binge it because there is truly no way to not get sucked into the story.

Besides the mind-bending plot twist in the last episode, there are other aspects of the show thoroughly enjoyable. The moments in the show when the mother and son relationship are highlighted are truly some of the best moments.

It unintentionally gives viewers a break from the night terrors and the other sinister plot points throughout the series.

The actors and actresses starring in the series are some I’ve never come across before, and I can’t get over how incredible they are at playing such captivating roles.

There are so many downright creepy moments throughout this series, and Netflix has offered this series, along with many others, a good reason to stay despite the increase in payment.