JSU volleyball earns third straight sweep after defeating Tennessee State

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State volleyball team came away with a sweep in OVC over the Tennessee State Tigers, marking their third straight sweep.

In Monday’s match, a 25-18 win, the Gamecocks used a balanced attack offensively, a challenge for defenses that have faced this red hot team to this point in the season.

Key contributors throughout Monday’s contest included junior Lena Kindermann, who once again led the Gamecocks with 13 kills, freshman Courtney Glotzbach with 10 kills and senior Kenzie Milton, alongside junior Katie Montgomery, each contributing nine kills. Each of these hitters averaged above .300 on their hits, with the lowest being .304 from Glotzbach.

Other contributors included senior Lexie Libs with 23 assists, a season low for her; freshman Macie Garrison, who was in for the majority of the final frame for Libs, had 15 assists, a new career high for her; sophomore Erin Carmichael with 12 digs and a .195 hit clip for the match; freshman Tahya Pozorski, alongside Milton, each had five digs; Pozorski and Kylee Quigley each contributed three aces as well.

JSU broke the game wide open with a 13-7 lead following a close, one-point score early. The Gamecocks then went on a 5-0 run after the teams went back and forth. This run was capped with a Sadie Brown kill, which gave JSU a set-point score of 24-14. The Gamecocks went on to win the first match 25-15.

In the second match, the Tigers gave the Gamecocks more of a fight, keeping within three at 16-13 until the Gamecocks went on another run that was sparked by blocks from Libs and Brown, resulting in a 22-13 lead by the Gamecocks. Tennessee State put up a fight, but it wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Gamecocks in a 25-18 effort, giving them a 2-0 match lead.

In the final game of the match, the Gamecocks started off fast once again following three kills from Milton.

The Tigers once again put up a valiant effort, making it a close 14-12 game, but the Gamecocks seized momentum when Kindermann and Milton contributed to a 5-1 run that put them in firm position to win the match. While the Tigers fought hard, it was the Gamecocks that came out with another 25-18 victory, giving them the win for the match with the Tigers.

Up next for the Gamecocks is a weekend of home matches against Tennessee Tech on Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s match begins at 7 p.m. and Monday’s match starts at 4 p.m.

The Gamecocks seek to take firm control of the OVC standings in their final season as a member, as they are currently tied with Morehead State. The 6-0 start in conference play is the best since 2009, when that team got off to a 16-0 start and made the NCAA tournament.