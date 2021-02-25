JSU Organization Spotlight: Gospel Choir

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

The Jacksonville State University gospel choir has been an active organization on campus since the 70s and has served as a way for students passionate about singing to be heard.

The organization was founded by Myrtice Collins, who directed the organization for several years and has made a huge impact in doing so.

“This organization was founded to give students, those who had a passion for singing gospel music, to come together in unity to create a sound that is immaculate and will touch souls,” said Tierra Thatch, president of Jacksonville State’s gospel choir.

The organization strives to lift each other up on a daily basis and serve as a safe space for the members. Besides being uplifting and supportive of each other, the choir participates in events held on campus including Jumpstart Jacksonville, Evening of the Arts and several Black History programs.

“This organization contributes a sense of feeling, culture and love to the campus,” said Thatch.

Though the pandemic has caused the organization to lessen their performances, they do not let it stop them from worshiping and sharing their talents with one another. The members have also followed CDC and JSU guidelines when attending meetings.

Currently the organization has 19 members and getting involved is easy. If you’re interested in joining or just curious as to what the organization does, just come by to sing on Tuesdays or show up to any of the events the organization supports.

Meetings are held on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mason Hall.

“Our message is, be dedicated to all that you do,” said Thatch. “No matter where you go in life, a new horse, a new job, or a new founding purpose: be dedicated. We all have a purpose, take full charge of everything that God has given us, and use our talent to prosper.”