Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall visits JSU to debut Alabama Investigator Academy

Matt Reed, Correspondent

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the campus of Jacksonville State University on Tuesday for the first day of classes at the new Alabama Investigator Academy.

The academy is a partnership between the JSU Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement and the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission aimed at bettering law enforcement in the field of crime scene investigation.

“Thousands of Alabama law enforcement officers are employing skills and techniques learned at JSU to protect our communities,” said Marshall. “Therefore it is fitting that the university partners with APOSTC to raise training to the next level.”

With its opening at JSU, Alabama is now one of only two states in the country that provide state certified training in investigations.

“Law enforcement is a profession which means that you always need to be growing in your skills and your knowledge in order to do your job well,” said Marshall on the hopeful impact of the new academy.

The academy will host two to three sessions per year, with over 25 officers actively enrolled in the first session.

The next session is scheduled for July of this year. Participants are engaging in education on crime scene procedures, death investigation, interviewing techniques, case fill preparation and courtroom testimony.

Any law enforcement officer that is interested in signing up for the academy should visit the JSU Continuing Education website at http://www.jsu.edu/ceo or email Kaleb Littlejohn at CBPLE@jsu.edu.