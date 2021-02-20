TikTok of JSU student encouraging violence against immigrants goes viral

Ally Morrison, Correspondent

A video showing a student at Jacksonville State University making violent comments against immigrants has gone viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok, receiving over 374,000 likes.

@aronunc Reply to @aronunc this is who they are. ♬ original sound – ARonUNC on Spotify ARon’s video, posted on Feb. 6, has since been liked over 374,000 times on TikTok. (@aronunc/TikTok)

TikTok user @aronunc, or ARon, posted the video on Feb. 6 of JSU student Ethan Page commenting on a TikTok video allegedly showing Mexican immigrants crossing the border, ARon said.

“Put sniper towers along the border and fire warning shots at everyone who tries this,” Page commented on the video. “If they don’t stop, shoot them and move on.”

ARon said that he found out the commenter was a student at JSU after visiting his Instagram profile linked to his TikTok and reading “JSU ‘24” in Page’s Instagram bio.

“I wonder how Jacksonville State University would feel about the fact that you’re advocating for murdering immigrants, illegal or not,” ARon said in reply.

ARon explained his reason for posting the video was because Page’s comments are hurtful to a lot of people. He later reached out to the university directly to complain about the student.

“At Jacksonville State University, we pride ourselves on having a welcoming, respectful, and unbiased campus,” the university said in response to ARon. “We will promptly look into this report and address this matter with the student in question.”

When reached for comment, the university’s Office of Community Standards and Student Ethics said that they are not at liberty to discuss specific information related to ethical violations.

“The JSU Office of Community Standards and Student Ethics strives to maintain a safe, respectful and inclusive campus environment,” said Jasmin Nunez, director of the Office of Community Standards and Student Ethics. “JSU’s LatinX community represents a rich and complex cultural identity and includes individuals from many different nations and regions of the world.”