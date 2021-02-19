SGA President Jerod Sharp vetoes bill about tabling Senate legislation

Luke Reed, Correspondent

Jacksonville State University’s SGA President Jerod Sharp vetoed a bill at a Student Senate meeting on Monday that would have required the Senate to take up all bills and resolutions before the end of an academic year.

Senator Caleb Howell said that Sharp’s veto was properly addressed.

“My senate bill was to address the problem that sometimes occurs where the senate seats would rotate and we would lose legislation due to an act called tabling,” said Howell.

Howell explained that if a Senator motioned to table a Senate bill at the last formal Senate meeting of the year, it would likely be tabled indefinitely “since the majority of our Senate seats change each year.”

Sharp explained that any legislative body has the right to utilize the motion “postpone indefinitely.”

“This motion cancels the main motion and essentially provides a legislative entity to set aside a badly-worded motion where any definitive decision will only produce negative consequences for the chamber or the constituents it represents,” he said.

Sharp explained that the vetoed bill limited the Senate in postponing bills indefinitely.

“I chose to veto the bill due to its potential of inhibiting a Senator’s right to abstain from a vote,” said Sharp. “The bill specifically stated that the chamber must cast a yes or no vote on all bills and resolutions before the end of the academic year. This thought is admirable and I support the intent behind it, but, in the end, it’s an infraction of the very thing that governs the student senate and it didn’t leave room or explanation for abstaining – which is a legislators absolute right to utilize if he/she/they feel compelled to do so.”

The Student Senate also passed Senate Resolution 3, which nominated the International Student Organization as the Organization of the Year.

Known on campus as ISO, this organization has hosted many events such as a Lunar New Year Celebration, a smores night and a pumpkin carving.

Student Senate meetings are held in the auditorium of the Theron Montgomery Building every Monday at 6:00 p.m. This event is also streamed live on the JSU Campus Life Instagram.

In other business, the Senate also:

— Passed Senate Bill 41, which updated terminology in the JSU Code of Laws to change the verbiage of “Student Government Association” to the abbreviated title “SGA.”

— Appointed Luke Reed as a Student Senator for the remainder of the semester.

— Reported that the Office of Inclusion and Diversity is continuing to hold events for Black History Month. There will be a “Your Vote Matters” event in the Leone Cole Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. with guest speaker Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole of Camp Hill, Ala.

— Announced that Cocky Cares grant information has been sent out to students’ emails. Students have until April to accept their grant offers.

— Announced that the university will host a Higher Ed Day on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. virtually. Students are encouraged to attend and will receive an excused absence to class for being in attendance.