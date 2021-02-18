Rick Pietri becomes winningest JSU coach in another win at Pete Mathews

Preston Odam, Correspondent

Jacksonville State women’s basketball coach Rick Pietri became Jacksonville State’s all-time winningest coach in program history in a 73-55 victory over the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

This victory gave Pietri the record with 116 wins at the helm. The win also improved JSU’s record 10-0 when playing at home in the Pate Mathews Coliseum.

The game started slow for the Gamecocks as the Colonels came out red hot gaining an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. This lead would not persist as the Gamecocks would finally get heated up and eventually get the win improving to 12-6 overall and 9-5 in OVC play.

Junior Imari Martin had another great shooting night for the Gamecocks hitting 6 of 10 attempts from three-point range. She ended the game with a team and career high of 24 points surpassing her career high she scored just two days prior against SIUE.

Sophomore Nekiyah Thompson joined Martin in double figures scoring 13. Junior Kennedy Gavin, who got her first career start in the contest, added 12 points. Senior Jessie Day grabbed a team high 12 boards and Nekiyah Thompson was the team leader in assists with seven.

Due to the slow start for the Gamecocks, they took an unusual deficit while at home into the second period.

Martin was able to knock down two threes back-to-back at the beginning of the third. Martin’s threes were followed by one for Thompson that tied the ball game at 20 all.

The Gamecocks absolutely dominated the second quarter holding the Colonels to only 2 points the entire ten minutes. This was a part of a 23-2 JSU run that helped the Gamecocks carry a double-digit lead into the half.

EKU came out hot again in the third getting within three points of the Gamecocks by the midway media timeout of the period. This rally was cut off by another Gamecock trey and a short run which got the JSU lead to 10 entering the fourth quarter.

This is the third highest scoring total for JSU this season.

JSU plays Belmont today and Tennessee State on Saturday. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+ and will be broadcast live on WLJS 91.9 FM.