Review: Covey, Kavinsky return in third installation of ‘To All The Boys’ series

Jamie Brock, Correspondent

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the third and final movie of the Covey and Kavinsky love story, takes viewers along the journey of Lara Jean and Peter’s senior year and how they come about parting ways to go to separate colleges.

It turns out that Kitty did a good deed by mailing out Lara Jean’s forbidden love letters after all.

Growing up and starting new things is always a scary part of life, but this movie has a happy ending for everyone.

Lara Jean hopes to follow along with Peter and go to their dream school and be one of those high school couples that doesn’t break up just because they’ve graduated, but unfortunately, life is full of surprises.

Despite being devastated and being rejected from her top college choice, Stanford, Lara Jean pushes through to keep up her relationship with Peter.

Lara Jean falls in love with NYU on their senior trip to New York, but she has no idea how to tell Peter since he’s under the impression that they are both going to Stanford together. Eventually she breaks the news to him, and he isn’t too happy.

They end up taking a break for a little bit, but Peter comes back around after Lara Jean’s father’s wedding and decides that he can’t stay away from her.

Peter Kavinksy truly shows his soft side for Lara Jean by reuniting with her before they both graduate.

Kitty meets a boy in Seoul, Covey and Peter find how to be happy with going to different states for college, Lara Jean’s dad finds love again and gets remarried, and they all live happily ever after, “Always and Forever.”

11/10, cringey, but heartwarming.