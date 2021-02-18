JSU volleyball continues winning streak with sweep over SIUE

Stephen Duke, Correspondent

The Jacksonville State’s volleyball team continues a hot start in conference play with a sweep of the Southern Illinois Cougars over the weekend.

They were led by the efforts of junior Lena Kindermann (.520 hit clip and 15 kills) and freshman Courtney Glotzbach (.618 hit clip and 12 kills). Other contributors included Katie Montgomery (10 kills and four blocks, which was a team high), freshman Sadie Brown (six kills) and redshirt-junior Addie Halverson put away four of eight attacks in a comeback after missing last season due to injury.

The Gamecocks led 23-19 in the first match, with victory appearing imminent, but the Cougars rallied by fighting off four set-points, tying the match at 24-24. The two teams traded points before Glotzbach contributed consecutive kills as JSU walked away with the win.

Senior Lexie Libs had 42 assists throughout the series, but was relieved for freshman Macie Garrison to make her collegiate debut. Erin Carmichael had 13 digs to lead the defensive effort.

The Gamecocks rode this wave of momentum into the second match. They roared to an 18-9 and took the match with a convincing 25-13 victory.

The third match started out very similarly, with the Gamecocks jumping out to a quick 11-3 lead. As a result, many players got their first opportunities on the court, including collegiate debuts from Garrison and Caroline Kasson, as well as sophomore Anna Nelson getting her first opportunity of the season on the court.

SIUE would not go down without a fight, making it a very intense match, but the Gamecocks had more fight, closing out the series with a 25-22 win, wrapping up the second sweep of the season.

With the win, the Gamecocks improved to 4-0 in OVC play. They joined the likes of Morehead State and Austin Peay as the only three undefeated teams standing in conference play.

The Gamecocks hope to continue this hot streak and their conference tournament hopes, alive on the road against Tennessee State on Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the conference tournament will look different this season, with only the top four teams advancing.