JSU Organization Spotlight: American Medical Student Association Premedical

Breanna Hill, Features Editor

The Jacksonville State University chapter of the American Medical Student Association (AMSA) Premedical officially launched in 2019 to assist pre-medical students with networking together and gaining vital information for the pathway to medical school.

On a daily basis, the organization uses their social media platforms to connect and post small tips and fun facts for students in pre-med.

“Our organization has traveled to Tennessee to be a part of a Remote Area Medical Clinic that aims to serve those that cannot afford healthcare and we partake in smaller service projects throughout the semesters,” said Britney Barker, president of JSU’s AMSA Pre-Med chapter.

AMSA also holds an annual research fair during the fall to educate students of potential research opportunities available on campus.

The main purpose of the organization is to help pre-med students attending the university to grow and be well informed in the pathway to medical school.

“It definitely aims to benefit the School of Science and the Pre-Health Professional track,” said Barker.

COVID restrictions have altered the way the organization connects on campus, but they’re making the best of it by making informative and inspirational social media posts often, while simultaneously keeping members of the organization up to date on the latest news within the Pre Medical society.

“Even with the given pandemic, we do our best to meet bi-weekly, while upholding all university, state, and federal policies regarding the pandemic to keep everyone safe,” said Barker.

The group has twenty members roughly, and is always willing to accept others. Getting involved with AMSA is possible by emailing amsa@jsu.edu or reaching out through Facebook and Instagram (@jsuAMSA). There are no fees or dues once joining the group.

Meetings are held bi-weekly in Martin Hall, room 122 at 6 p.m. While meeting in person is available to the group members, they also have a Microsoft Teams link set up to meet virtually synchronously.

“AMSA aims to serve, support, and inform tomorrow’s physicians to help influence the growth of medicine,” said Barker.